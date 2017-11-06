Larry Dean Couch, 72, of Chester Township in Wells County, passed away at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at his home.

He was born May 22, 1945, in Huntington County, to Paul E. Couch and Ethel Harrold Couch. He married Rosalie A. Moorman on Sept. 26, 1964, at the Dillman United Brethren Church; his wife preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2017.

He was a 1963 graduate of Jackson Center High School and attended International Business College. He retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton after 44 years of service. He was a farmer in Wells County; he enjoyed farming, spending time with his grandchildren, and traveling. He was a member of the Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton.

He was a former member of the board of trustees of the Southern Wells Community Schools.

Survivors include a daughter, Laura (Rod) Sills of Roanoke; a son, Mike (Kim) Couch of Bluffton; two grandsons, Adam Sills of North Carolina and Grant Sills of Roanoke; two granddaughters, Taylor Couch of Bluffton and Riley Couch of Bluffton; a brother, Steven (Sharon) Couch of Warren; and a sister, Mara Jo (Alan) Williams of Bluffton.

Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home in Warren. There will be additional calling at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Aupperle officiating. Burial will be at the Jones Cemeteery in Wells County.

Preferred memorials are to the Brickhouse Family Ministries, P.O. Box 311, Bluffton, IN 46714, and to the Mission Fund of the Hope Missionary Church.