Mary Kathryn “Kathy” Gray, 70, of Portland, died at 7:54 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at her residence.

She was born May 20, 1947, in Bluffton, to Don Ellenberger and Mary Odom Ellenberger. She married Phillip Gray Feb. 16, 1989, at the Sugar Grove Nazarene Church in Jay County. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Amy Reidt and Ann Boles, both of Portland; a son, Tyler (Cassandra) Reidt of Portland; three sisters, Judy Cline of Minnesota, Peggy Barnell of North Carolina, and Sally Conwell of Portland; and eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Vicky Ellenberger.

Calling will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Downing and Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in the Six Mile Cemetery at Bluffton.

