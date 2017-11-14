Homer L. Huffman Jr., 93, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 12, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Mr. Huffman was born Aug. 22, 1924, in Wells County, to Homer L. Huffman Sr. and Abigail (Bain) Huffman. He graduated from Poplar Grove High School and entered the United States Army to serve his country for two years from 1944 to 1946. Homer worked at Franklin Electric for 32 years, retiring in 1985 along with farming with Dave Prible for over 25 years. He was a founding member of the First Church of Christ in Bluffton and has attended since 1957.

On Feb. 26, 1946, at his in-laws home in Jay County, Homer and Maralene M. (Braner) were married. They shared nearly 70 years together before she preceded him in death Feb. 13, 2016. Together, they enjoyed traveling, visiting all of the 50 states, and spending their winters in Arizona for 19 years. He was loved by many and knew no strangers. He loved to go fishing and jeeping in the mountains of Arizona.



Homer is survived by his daughter, Brenda Sue Sprunger of Uniondale; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Huffman of Bluffton. He had five grandchildren, Rob Huffman, Carrie Franze, Abby Huffman, Breanna Sprunger, Jacoby Sprunger; and two great-grandchildren, Isabella Franze and Luke Sprunger. He is also survived by a brother, Forrest “Woody” Eugene Huffman of Fort Wayne; and a sister, Marge A. Ruel of Bluffton.

He was preceded in death by his wife and his son, Jerry D. Huffman.

A service to celebrate Homer’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Gerald O. Moreland will officiate.

Calling hours will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with military honors by the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to First Church of Christ for the Grundy Children’s Home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Huffman family at www.thomarich.com