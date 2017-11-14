Henry B. Newman, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 12, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Gone home to be with our wonderful Lord and Savior and his precious wife, Irene Lee Newman, who preceded him on April 19, 2016.

They married in Wells County on Oct. 10, 1986. Henry was born to Loettea (Shelton) and (James) Mitchell Newman in Crocket, Va. Jan. 17, 1935. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter; his brothers, James Newman, Jesse Newman and Fred Newman; a sister, Naomi Pickle; two stepsons, Robert Lee and Rex Lee; and one step-grandson, Greg Routledge.

Henry is survived by his sons, Harvey Newman of St. Paul and Don (Carol) Newman of Bluffton; daughters, Brenda Thompson and Judy (John) LaPeer of Bluffton; one step-daughter-in-law, Jane Lee White of Montpelier; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Newman of Virginia; stepsons, Jim (Julia) Lee and Walt Lee of Montpelier; stepdaughters Janet (Don) Routledge of Tennessee and Linda (Bill) Riggs of Greenfield; and eight grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 10 great-step-grandchildren, and two great-great step-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Rosamond Dowless of Pennsylvania.

He will be sadly missed as all who knew him loved him dearly. He was retired from Sterling Casting in Bluffton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor John Roe will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.