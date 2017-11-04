Helen Jeanette Overholt Bradburn, 107, of Huntington and formerly of Markle, passed away at 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, at Heritage Pointe of Huntington.

Helen was a cook at Union Center for several years. She was a teacher for 27 years at Lake James Christian Assembly and she also taught children’s church at Markle Church of Christ for many years. She was especially known for her Scene-O-Felt and she had played the xylophone in the church orchestra. Later in life she taught a class at Ozark Bible College, also being sent to teach in the Holy Lands and Hawaii. Helen loved to garden and being a seamstress, making much of her children’s clothing over the years. She was a great cook, making noodles and all kinds of baked goods.

Helen was born May 8, 1910, in Bippus, Huntington County, the daughter of Milward and Mary Rupley Overholt.

She was united in marriage to Roderick J. Bradburn Feb. 7, 1935 in Huntington; he preceded her in death April 25, 1966.

Survivors include three daughters, Eunice Youkey of Markle, Marvel Crumpacker of Fort Wayne, and Marcella “Marcie” Degitz of Fort Wayne; three sons, Marvin Bradburn of Rockledge, Fla., Myron Bradburn of Fort Wayne, and Vernon Bradburn of Ossian; two sisters, Donna Brown of Markle and Joyce Kinsey of The Village, Fla.; 23 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; and 33 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Dorothy Miller, Gladys Lund, and June Geiger; and five brothers, Glenn Overholt, Raymond Overholt, Floyd Overholt, Lloyd Overholt and Leroy Overholt.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle. A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 6, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle. Interment will be at the Markle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made out to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home or to Markle Church of Christ Lake James Christian Assembly Scholarship Fund, both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

