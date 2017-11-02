Helen B. Fertal, 95, passed peacefully in Denver, Colo., on Oct. 28, 2017.

She is survived by her daughters Anne Dowling and Eileen VanHeusen; her son, Thomas Fertal; her grandchildren Ellen, John, Meghan and Katey; her great-grandchildren Kayla, Sydney, Madison, Christopher, Anna and Theodore.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas A. Fertal.

Family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staffs at Sunrise at Cherry Creek, at The Denver Hospice and Home Instead for their wonderful care and support. She will be remembered as a loving mother and friend to all.