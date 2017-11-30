Harriet L. Thompson, 70, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 29, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

Harriet was born in Bluffton June 30, 1947, to Harry V. and Clara L. Frauhiger Tonner; both parents preceded her in death.

A 1965 graduate of Adams Central High School, Harriet attended Hope Missionary Church. She loved her family and friends and whether it be for work or her personal life, she will always be remembered for her service to others.

Survivors include two daughters, Carmen (Todd) Allen of Indianapolis and Rachel Thompson of Portland; five grandchildren, Quinn and Alexis Baller, Kylee Thompson, and Claire and Cora Allen; one great-grandson, Parker Baller; three brothers, Eric (Rhonda) Tonner of Bluffton, Leon Tonner of Ossian, and Arlan Tonner of Ossian; a sister, Carol (Steve) Stucky of Monroe; and a brother-in-law, Charlie Dalio of Elkhart.

In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded in death by a daughter, Erika Baller; a brother, Lyle Tonner; and a sister, Rose Dalio.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 2 p.m. also at the funeral home. Pastor Steve Clough will officiate. Burial will be at Mossburg Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions in Harriet’s memory may be made to Bi-County Services.

