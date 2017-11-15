Harold W. Billington, 96, of Decatur, died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

He was born Jan. 25, 1921, in Ithica, Mich., to William and Mabel Jackson Billington. He married Ilva Sprunger in Berne, Dec. 1, 1946; she preceded him in death in 1990. He later married Eileen Hall and she preceded him in death in September of 2014.

Survivors include a daughter, Sharon Wilson of New Jersey; four sons, Allen (Edith) Billington of Geneva, Marland Billington of Muncie, Roy (Sharon) Billington of Ossian, and Leland Billington of Rockford, Ohio; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by infant son, Mitchell Billington.

Services will be held Thursday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Visitation will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time. Pastor Don Rentschler will officiate. Military rites will immediately follow the service at the funeral home, provided by the Bluffton American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Army Honor Guard. Burial will be at M.R.E. Cemetery in Berne at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com