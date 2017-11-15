Elizabeth C. “Betty” O’Laverty, 98, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 12, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Born in Bluffton Oct. 21, 1919, to Theodore V. and Dessie Seaman Harsh, Betty married Glen R. O’Laverty in Atlanta, Ga., on Aug. 18, 1942. Her husband preceded her in death May 12, 2003.

In 1942 Betty graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English/English literature, and was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She then taught English at Lancaster High School in Wells County from 1950 until 1954. Betty helped start the volunteer program at Caylor Nickle Clinic in Bluffton and served as the director of the volunteers for 17 years.

Betty was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, the Tri Kappa Sorority, and the Foltz-Bayview reading club.

Survivors include her daughter, Sharon (Edward) Collins of San Diego, Calif.; a grandson, Michael Collins of Vista, Calif.; a granddaughter, Amy (Richard) Schumberger of Tulsa, Ok.; along with three nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and John Harsh.

A service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at 2 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Pastor Stephen Bard will officiate. Burial will be at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be given to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

