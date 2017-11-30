Edna Joan Pearson, 92, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday evening, Nov. 28, 2017, at Chapman Place in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 14, 1925, in Jackson Township, Wells County, to J. Edward and Laura Stotts Burklo.

On June 29, 1943, in Poneto, Joan and Jack W Pearson were married. He preceded her in death Jan. 22, 2002.

Joan retired in 1984, after 33 years at General Electric in Fort Wayne. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Redkey, where she served as the secretary. Joan was the past regent of the William Wells Chapter of the D.A.R and active in the Daughters of the Nile in Fort Wayne, and a member of Elex Club. She attended the First United Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters, Judy Ylvisaker of League City, Texas, and Nan (Kenneth) Yake of Bluffton; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a former son-in-law, Richard Henley of Bluffton.

Joan was preceded in death by three sisters, Cecil Gilbert, Stella Bush and Ruth Carnes.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with calling for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Asbury Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorials may be made to Family Centered Services of Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com