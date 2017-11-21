Donna L. Jackson, 81, of Columbia Township, Whitley County, died at 10:19 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, after being hospitalized Nov. 10, due to failing health for the past year.

She was born Oct. 29, 1936, in Bluffton, a daughter of William and Anna Powers Wolfcale.

Donna graduated from Bluffton High School. She was a surgical technician at Caylor Nickel Clinic for 13 years.

On May 30, 1969, she married Kent A. Jackson. They made their home in Bluffton until 1972 when they moved to Columbia City, moving to their present home in 1992.

A homemaker since marriage, she was a member of Eberhard Lutheran Church.

Surviving relatives include her husband, Kent; two children, Todd (Karen) Jackson of Avon and Ann (Joseph) Livingstone of Uxbridge, Mass.; six grandchildren, Evan Jackson, Drew Jackson, Danielle Jackson, Jackson Livingstone, Abigayle Livingstone and Alexander Livingstone; and a sister, C. Sue Zoll.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Rollie Wolfcale, Bill Wolfcale, Dick Wolfcale, Bob Wolfcale and an infant brother.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. The burial will be in Eberhard Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to Shriner Hospitals for Children.

