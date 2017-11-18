Home Lifestyle Destination Recreation: 11-18-17 Destination Recreation: 11-18-17 November 18, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Lifestyle A Joyful Noise: Greater than gold Community Events What’s Up!: 11-16-17 Lifestyle Daniel always puts God first Lifestyle Blade Zeitvogel completes basic training Lifestyle Wells Co. Council on Aging Community Events What’s Up!: 11-15-17