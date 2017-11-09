David Allen Teeple, 63, of Berne, was called to his heavenly home Tuesday, Nov, 7, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, surrounded by his family.

David was born Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1954, in Bluffton, to Harvey and Edith Moeschberger Teeple.

He was a 1973 graduate of South Adams High School. He married Tammy Patch Nov. 18, 1978, at St. John’s UCC in Vera Cruz. His wife survives.

David was an active member of St. Luke Church in rural Decatur. He was currently employed by Peyton’s Northern. David enjoyed fishing, tractors, singing, ice cream, and being with his family. He adored spending time with his grandchildren.

Besides his wife Tammy, David is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Andrea Teeple of Saginaw, Texas, and his daughter Emily Teeple of Indianapolis. David is also survived by his brothers Dwight (Lonnie) Teeple and Dee (Becky) Teeple of Berne and Dale (Judy) Teeple of Bancroft, Mich.; his sisters, Beverly (Clarence) Zimmerman of Bluffton and Janet (James) Dennison of Berne; and his grandchildren Madison, Kylee, and Seth Teeple. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Betty Patch of Geneva and brother-in-law Randy Bryan of Berne.

David was preceded in death by his parents; by his sister, Rose Bryan; by his father-in-law, Frank Patch; and by his sister-in-law Connie Stanford.

Calling will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the Yager-Kirchhofer Funeral Home in Berne. Pastor Mike Wertenberger will officiate funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at St. Luke Church, with calling one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow immediately.

Preferred memorials are to the St. Luke Church youth.