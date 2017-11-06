Home News Crash in Warren claims Bluffton man’s life Crash in Warren claims Bluffton man’s life November 6, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES State & National News 26 die in Texas church shooting Big Grid Feature Housing study provides a challenge to Wells County Big Grid Feature Brunt of storms bypasses Wells, but SWCS closed Big Grid Feature Onward and upward News A ‘tool’ to help the judge News Ossian house fire