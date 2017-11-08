Claude Marshall, 89, of Auburn, and formerly of Wells County with family in Bluffton, died Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at his daughter’s home in Peoria, Ariz.

He was born Jan. 25, 1928, in Martin, Ky., to Albert and Annie Flannery Marshall. He married Doris Betz April 14, 1979, in Auburn. She preceded him in death May 9, 2004.

Survivors include five sons, David Marshall of Atlanta, Ga., Claude “Junior” (Cheva) Marshall of Bluffton, Albert (Desriee) Marshall of Bluffton, Elbert Marshall of Bluffton, and Roger Marshall of Garrett; three daughters, Priscilla Johnson of Phoenix, Ariz., Ruthie Robinson of Winchester, Ky., and Claudette Bolin of Bluffton; 38 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren; a sister, Alberta Watson of Oklahoma; three stepdaughters, Sue Gamble of Auburn, Luanne Betz-Gerig of Hamilton Lake, and LeAnn Barnes of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James Grover Marshall; four brothers, Doc, Ray, Ellis and Tate Marshall; and six sisters, Grace, Dora Mae, Ethel, Dale, Louellen and Ode.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St. in Waterloo. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo. Burial will take place in the Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton.

