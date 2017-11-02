Bryan C. Graham, 59, of Bluffton, passed away at his residence Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.

Bryan was born Nov. 3, 1957, in Fort Wayne, to Don and Marjorie Ryan Graham.

He graduated from Homestead High School with the Class of 1976. Bryan served his country in the United States Navy. He worked for 26 years for the United States Postal Service, working out of the Roanoke Post Office.

On Nov. 8, 2006, Bryan and Marsha A. Heyde were married.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha Graham of Bluffton; and his parents, Don and Marjorie Graham of Roanoke.

As Bryan requested, there are no services planned at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

