Betty P. Garton, 93, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Signature Health and Rehab in Bluffton.

Betty was born Feb. 19, 1924, in Bremen, Ind. to Anthony and Ethel Sherman Ervin. She graduated from Bremen High School in 1941 and graduated from the Fort Wayne Beauty School in 1944. She was the owner/operator at Betty’s Beauty Shop in Bluffton for more than 50 years. Betty was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she also served by teaching Sunday School, sang in the choir and served on the funeral dinner committee. She was also a member of various ladies bowling teams and volunteered at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic.

On March 4, 1945, in Bremen, Betty and William M. Garton were married. He preceded her in death May 15, 1993.

Betty is survived by five children, Tony H. (LuAnn) Garton, Dawn (Bobby) Burchett, Cindy (Andrew) Davis, Tracy (Marian) Garton, all of Bluffton, and Bruce Garton of Avilla. She is also survived by eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Andy (Mary Lou) Ervin of Bremen.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Ervin; and a sister, Rosella Ervin.

A service to celebrate Betty’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Epworth United Methodist Church in Bluffton. Betty’s son Tony Garton will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Sunday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may in Betty’s memory to the Epworth United Methodist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to her family at www.thomarich.com