Betty L. Zerby, 85, of Greenville, Ohio, died Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, in the Heartland Nursing Home. Betty was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Adams County to Marion and Anna Baumgartner Mckean. Betty was preceded in death by her first husband Sr. Master Sergeant Gene L. Myers in 1974. Betty was then united in marriage with Robert Zerby on Feb. 4, 1989, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by one son, Tony Myers of Decatur; four sisters, Doris Hunt of Bluffton, Linda Wilson of Huntertown, Carol Bieberich of Decatur, and Kathy Williams of Marion; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Tommy Myers; daughter, Cindy Myers; and sister, Deborah McKean.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Haggard–Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service Thursday, Nov. 2, at MRE cemetery located in Berne at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be given to donor’s choice.

