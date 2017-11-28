Bernard “Ray” Thompson, 88, of Bluffton, passed away at 11:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Ray had worked for 24 years at Pontiac Foundry and retired in 1982 from Wards Foundry in Fort Wayne. He was a coon hunter and won an American Championship. He also loved fishing and the outdoors. In his early years he lived on the farm, having horses, pigs and chickens. He loved gardening and was in trucking for many years. Ray and Mary were very skilled in many areas.

Ray was born Oct. 30, 1929, in Macon County, Tennessee, the son of R. C. and Lassie B. Jones Thompson.

He was united in marriage to Mary E. Shrum Oct. 9, 1948 in Franklin, Ky. She preceded him in death Feb. 16, 2015.

Survivors include four sons, Dwight E. Thompson of Fort Wayne, Glenn R. Thompson of Berne, Darrell R. Thompson of Columbia City, and Michael E. Thompson of Bluffton; two daughters, Linda C. Williams of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Lois Lahr of Fort Wayne; three brothers, Raybon L. Thompson of Marion, Hollis C. Thompson of Marion, and Donald E. Thompson of Lafayette, Tenn.; 15 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Arnett F. Thompson, Bruce Thompson, and L. Wayne Thompson; and a grandson: Clint “Ray” Lahr.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m. following visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel with Pastor Wally Morris officiating. Interment will be at the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale.

Memorial donations can be made out to Samaritan Fund at Christian Care or to Charity Baptist Church, both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

