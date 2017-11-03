Ann Dunwiddie, 59, of Bluffton, passed away on Wednesday evening, Nov. 1, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Ann was born Aug. 14, 1958, in Bluffton to William “Bill” K. and Sharon E. Gregg Gentis. She graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1976.

On April 21, 1979, Ann and Dan Dunwiddie were married at the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Ann was the broker/owner/ Realtor at 1st Choice Realty Group in Bluffton where she held the distinction of ABR, GRI & CRS. She was currently serving on the board of directors for the Wells County Chamber of Commerce, Helping Hands Crisis Pregnancy Center and was an active member of the First Church of Christ.

She is survived by her parents Bill and Sharon Gentis of Bluffton; her husband, Dan of Bluffton; and three children and six grandchildren; Kristen (Troy) Adam and Braxton and Logan of Decatur, Ryan (April) Dunwiddie and Jack and Maggie of Bluffton, and April (Ryan) Schisler and Bryce and Carter of Bluffton.

Ann is also survived by her siblings, Kurt (Susie) Gentis, Sheila (Dave) Herdman, Kelly (Robin) Gentis, Melissa (Joe) Collins and Kerry (Michelle) Gentis, all of Bluffton, along with many extended family.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Nov. 3, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A service to celebrate Ann’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the First Church of Christ in Bluffton with Pastor Dennis Zirkle officiating, with calling hours starting at 9 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Crisis Pregnancy Center through the funeral home.

Ann’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com