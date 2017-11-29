Anabelle Doerr, 94, of Bluffton, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born May 11, 1923, in Union City, Mo., to Cicero and Ruth Guffy Baquet. She married Robert W. Doerr Oct. 7, 1946, in the North China Sea on the transport ship General A. W. Greely; he preceded her in death May 26, 2012.

Survivors include a son, Rev. Dennis (Linda) Doerr of Chittenango, N.Y.; two daughters, Sherry (Tim) Mann of Ossian, and Ruth (Mark) Richman of Great Falls, Va.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Edwin, Earl, Eldon, and John Davis Baquet.

Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow visitation Saturday at 3 p.m., at the River Terrace Retirement Community Chapel in Bluffton. Private entombment will be at the Northridge Mausoleum in Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

