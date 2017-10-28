Wm. Dennis Green, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away Oct. 25, 2017.

He was born May 8, 1945, in Kansas City, Mo., to the late Robert and Mary Lou (Hart) Green.

Dennis graduated from Bluffton High School in 1963 and went to work for the Nickel Plate Railroad, a job he thoroughly loved. However, not wanting to be moved, he began working for a series of trucking companies including CF and Oliver Trucking. In retirement, he volunteered for Second Helpings. Dennis loved to sing, and along with the church choir, he belonged to Maenerchor and Seekers Gospel Quartet. Golfing was a huge source of joy and frustration.

Dennis is survived by Kay, his wife of 43 years; his three awesome daughters, Lori Anne (Craig), Kristine and Nancy; his grandchildren, Melissa (Christopher) Sargent, Aaron McClellan, Trey Colangelo and Ian Nelson; sister, Teresa (John) Tyndall; and brother, David (Carol) Green.

Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Rd. A memorial service will be held Monday, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 3106 E. Carmel Dr., Carmel. www.shirleybrothers.com.