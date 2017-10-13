William J. “Bill” Fisher, 89 of Ossian and formerly of Zanesville, passed away at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Bill was a 1947 graduate of Roanoke High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 in the 432nd Engineer Battalion, building roads, bridges and electrical work in Germany and France. He had worked at C & N Plating in Roanoke, the Royal Lake Paper Company Standard Packaging and Lewis & Christen Office Supplies. He was a member of Cornerstone Christian Missionary Alliance Church. Bill enjoyed bicycling and his dogs.

Bill was born Oct. 5, 1928, in Roanoke, the son of Ross and Alma Hinen Fisher.

He was united in marriage to Phyllis Ort Jan. 2, 1954, at the Waynedale Methodist Church. She preceded him in death Dec. 5, 2009.

Survivors include two sons, LeWayne (JaNean) Fisher of Providence, R.I., and Dean (Suzie) Fisher of Van Wert, Ohio; five daughters, Shelby (Larry) Folk of Markle, Mandy (Arnold “Tex”) Mauger of Ossian, Nettie (Bob) Park of Uniondale, Katrina (Mike) Farley of Middletown, and Regene (Michael) Reynolds of Texas; 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and two sisters, Faye Troup and Rose Hatton.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. Markle. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Interment will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to Heart to Heart Hospice in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

