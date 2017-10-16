Home News Wells Court Docket 10-16-2017 Wells Court Docket 10-16-2017 October 16, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES News Police Notebook 10-16-2017 Big Grid Feature Creative Arts Council benefits from its 31st annual auction Big Grid Feature Getting through it News Volunteer of the Year nominations requested News NHS Student Spotlight nominees listed News Zanesville News 10-16-2017