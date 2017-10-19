Victoria Rose Twibell, 77, of Montpelier, passed away on Monday, October 16, 2017, at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City.

She was born Saturday, Feb. 24, 1940, in Blackford County. She married Ron D. Twibell Friday, Nov. 27, 1959, in Montpelier.

Vikki was a 1958 graduate of Montpelier High School. She had worked at Scott’s Grocery in Bluffton. She was a member of the Friends of the Library, American Legion Auxillary, and Women of Worth, through Blackford County Community Foundation.

Loving survivors include her daughters, Keely (JJ) Merimonti of Mishawaka and Kim (Chad) Batten of Montpelier; sons, Ronald Twibell, Longview, Wash., and Lynn (Kristy) Twibell of Montpelier; grandchildren, Heaven Twibell of Montpelier, Samantha Booher of Montpelier, and Jessa Batten of Montpelier; and great-grandchildren, McKenna Twibell, Aria Ramsey, and Jace Booher.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Fitch; mother, Beatrice Maxine (Butler) Fitch; husband, Ron D. Twibell; and brother, Robert Fitch.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home ,109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to service Friday, Oct. 20. A service to celebrate Victoria’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, with Les Bantz officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.