OCTOBER 7 – 8 a.m. – Second annual fall consignment auction. Adams County Flower & Produce Auction, 1871 E 200 S, Monroe. Horses, new & used tack, equipment farm machinery, hay, straw, firewood, etc. Horse consignments due Oct. 6 at noon. Vendor booths & consignment, 260-692-6821, horse consignment, 260-301-1793.

OCTOBER 7 – 9 a.m. – Geneva Perl, owner. 9204 Hamilton Road, Yoder. 1,300 sq. ft. home w/3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, full basement, 3.73 acres. 1978 Corvette, antiques, collectibles, tools, lawn equipment, furniture, appliances. Real estate selling at noon. Wiegmann Auctioneers, 260-447-4311, www.wiegmannauctioneers.com.

OCTOBER 7 – 10 a.m. – M.A. & Cheryl Bueker. 14214 Bass Rd., Fort Wayne. Tract 1: Modern ranch home, 1,605 square feet on main level, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 37’x22’ attached garage, partially finished full basement. Tract 2: 37.38 acres +/- tillable ground. Tract 3: Tracts 1 & 2, 40.38 acres. Riding mowers, 10’ single axle utility trailer, 48” lawn roller, power washer, 225 amp welder, generator, household items, furniture, more. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 1-800-373-6363.

OCTOBER 28 – 10 a.m. 1240 4H Park Road, Bluffton. Private collection of firearms & ammo: Winchester, Browning, Crosman, Husqvarna, S&W, Colt 22, Remington, German Lugar 9MM, Ruger, High Standard Dura-Matic 22 Auto, Iver Johnson Pony Cal 22, more! Collection of clocks: Ingraham, Seth Thomas, Souther Pacific Lines, Jungham, Plymouth, New Haven “Timber” & “Mayflower,” Hamilton, E. N. Welch, Waterbury, F.D.R. “The Man of the Hour,” Ansonia, Waltham, more! Tools, watch parts/accessories, antiques, household. Preview: Oct. 27, 1-5 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 1-800-373-6363.

NOVEMBER 9 – 6 p.m. – Hans-Joachim & Dixie Reich, owners. Wells County 4H Park 1240 4H Park Road, Bluffton. Real Estate: 2377 East 350 South, Bluffton. 5.20 acres on “beautiful country setting,” 1½ story home, 2,556 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 1½ baths, 44’x72’ pole building, 20’x41’ utility building, 22’x24’ poultry house. Open houses: Oct. 12 and 26, 5-7 p.m. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 1-800-373-6363.

NOVEMBER 16 – 6 p.m. – Lyle and Saundra Garretson, owners. Bippus State Bank, 150 Hauenstein Rd., Huntington. Tract 1: 29.63 AC+/- tillable. Tract 2: 36.46 AC+/- tillable plus 40.4 acres +/-. Tract 3: Entirety, combination of Tracts 1 & 2. Ellenberger Brothers, Inc. Auctioneers, www.EllenbergerBros.com, 1-800-373-6363.

NOVEMBER 16 – 6:30 p.m. – Gregory & Marilyn Robrock, owner. Huntington County Fairgrounds, iAB Financial Bank-Heritage Hall. 23.76+/- tillable acres with very good soils, Union Township, Huntington County. Halderman Real Estate Services, 800-424-2324, www.halderman.com, Jon Rosen, 260-740-1846, Bill Earle, 260-982-8351, Pat Karst, 260-224-0415.