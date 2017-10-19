Tommy F. Sawyer, 82, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 18, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born June 8, 1935, in Bluffton to Dana F. and Dessie M. Goldsberry Sawyer. He graduated from Bluffton High School in 1953. He was a meat cutter for 25 years in the Bluffton area and was a truck driver and drove for Trans Fleet Inc. and retired in 2000. He was a huge Dodgers and Bears fan and loved to fish. Tommy was a member of Moose Lodge 242 in Bluffton.

In January of 1954, Tommy married Betty A. Gish; she preceded him in death Oct. 31, 1993. On July 30, 1997, Tommy married “Nellie” Louise Thompson Sawyer; she preceded him in death Jan. 11, 2013.

Survivors include his children — a daughter, Pam (Terry) Liddy of Bluffton, and three sons, Dave (Charlotte) Sawyer of Bluffton, Jeff Sawyer of Bluffton, and Mike (Lisa) Sawyer of Indianapolis. He is also survived by two stepsons, Steven (Cheryl) Thompson and Paul (Victoria) Thompson, both of Huntington; and two step-daughters, Deb (Rod) Mossburg of Liberty Center and Tammy Sumwalt of Geneva. He is also survived by five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by a brother, William Sawyer of Bluffton.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, John Thompson; and a grandson, Blake Stout.

Calling hours are on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A service celebrating Tommy’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home with Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the National Kidney Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences may be made at www.thomarich.com