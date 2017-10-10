Terri L. Black, 67, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 7, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Terri was born Oct. 22, 1949, in Bluffton to Charles William and Madonna Dubois Bergdoll.

She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1967 and worked in the office at Franklin Electric for many years.

On June 7, 1969 in Bluffton, Terri and Roger L. Black were married.

Terri is survived by her husband, Roger of Bluffton; two children, Jennifer Black and David A. Black, both of Bluffton; along with three grandchildren, Spencer, Matthew and Jordan Black.

She is also survived by siblings, Charles (Claudia) Bergdoll of Angola, Jim (Shelia) Bergdoll of Michigan, Ann (Jim) Harshman of Bluffton and Cindy (Mike) Wolf of Ossian.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Neil Ainsley will officiate. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. prior to the service Wednesday.

Memorials may be made in Terri’s memory to Samaritan’s Purse or the Connecting Center.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.