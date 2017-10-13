Shirley J. Harnish, 81, passed away at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren, with her family around her.

Shirley was born in Keystone on Monday, Dec. 30, 1935, to James E. Lockwood and Esther E. Addington Lockwood. She married Wayne L. Harnish on July 21, 1954, in Poneto; Wayne passed away Feb. 8, 2013.

Shirley graduated from Bluffton High School, Class of 1954; she then attended Huntington College for two years. Shirley retired from Taylor University in Upland after eight years of full-time service as a secretary in the registrar’s office. She served on the Van Buren town council from 1992 to 1996 and was a former member of the Circle “G” Saddle Club. She was also a member of the Central Christian Church of Van Buren, where she served as a deacon for several years and was a long-time PHBA member.

Her beloved family meant so much to her. She enjoyed their visits and having family meals. Holidays were a wonderful time. She and her late husband had a great, close family. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include sons Brent (Julie) Harnish of South Bend and Brian (Cindy) Harnish of Walkerton; daughters Jennifer Southers of Marion, Jean (Victor) Brady of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Jill (Dennis) Huston of Marion and Judi (Kirk) Kitts of Elwood; grandchildren Heather (Billy) Springer, Troy (Jennifer) Harnish, Jaclyn (Matt) Wheeler, Dustin Harnish, Jeff (Heather) Brady, Jonathan (Laurén) Brady, Tyler (Christine) Brady, Megan (Dana) Kilner, Amiee (Jordan) Ingram, Katie Huston, Olivia (Jacob) Bright, Faith Kitts and Hope Kitts; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Karen Harnish of Sun Lake, Ariz.; and one brother, Don (Marlene) Lockwood of Delaware, Ohio.

Shirley was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as her husband, Wayne L. Harnish; her in-laws Gerald and Alice Harnish; brother-in-laws, Dale and Jerry Harnish; and son-in-law, Denny Southers.

A service to celebrate Shirley’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Van Buren Central Christian Church, 102 S. 1st St., Van Buren, with Revs. Victor Brady and Jeffrey Brady officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul Cemetery, Wells County.

Family and Friends may gather to share and remember before the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Van Buren Central Christian Church.

Preferred memorials may be made to the Van Buren Central Christian Church.

Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.