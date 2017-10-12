Ruth Anne Brege, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

She was born on Dec. 11, 1948, in Westfield, Mass., a daughter of the late Arthur and Doris Fargh Kasewurm.

Surviving family include her husband, Rev. William R. Brege; children, Todd (Carla) Brege, Dawn (Joel) Yoquelet, Timothy (Katie) Brege and David (Natalie) Brege; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Alfred (Kathy) Kasewurm, Linda (Rev. Thomas) Hausch, and David (Dr. Gyl) Kasewurm.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6514E-750N, Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Concordia Theological Seminary for Siberian Lutheran Missions, Cancer Services of NE Indiana, or Visiting Nurse.

