Richard Charles Kuhlenbeck, 79, a former Bluffton resident, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Bay Pines VA in Florida.

He was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Richmond to Paul and Henrietta Vinton Kuhlenbeck. He married Connie Raper on Feb. 4, 1966; she survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Eric (Teri) Kuhlenbeck of Bluffton; a daughter, Tonya (Tom) Mycka of Seminole, Fla.; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Frame of Richmond and Della Siebert of Jay, Fla.; and a brother, Roland (Joan) Kuhlenbeck of Liberty.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Marjorie Kuhlenbeck; and a brother, William Kuhlenbeck.

A service will be held at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Bay Pines National Cemetery in Florida, with military rites.

Veterans Funeral Care is handling the arrangements.