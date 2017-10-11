Ric Routledge, 67, of Montpelier, died Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at his home.

He was born Aug. 28, 1950, in Muncie to George and Sophia Spears Routledge.

He is survived by a brother, Don (Janet) Routledge of Wildersville, Tenn.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Routledge.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11. Burial will follow the service in the Marion National Cemetery in Marion.

