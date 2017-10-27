Home Business Republicans aren’t ready to quit Trump Republicans aren’t ready to quit Trump October 27, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Business Theye promoted to new post at Briner Building in Bluffton Business Cable barrier planned for 30 miles of I-74 Business Pierre’s Party and Tent Rental opens with ribbon cutting Business Monday, October 16, 2017 Business High School Sports: 10-14-17 Business Velocity earns monthly Chamber honor