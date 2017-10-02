Ralph W. Ginn, 90, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Sept. 30, 2017, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born Dec. 10, 1926, in Anderson to Ward and Harriet Messmore Ginn.

Ralph graduated from Tipton High School with the class of 1945. He served his country in the United States Navy. When he returned home, Ralph attended Purdue University and graduated with his B.S. in electrical engineering in 1954. He worked for 36 years as an electrical engineer and draftsman for Franklin Electric in Bluffton and retired in 1996.

On Sept. 10, 1954, in Kokomo, Ralph and Wilma Boyer were married at Beamer United Methodist Church. Together Ralph and Wilma, along with three other couples, helped to start Hope Missionary Church as they began meeting in one of their homes.

Ralph is survived by two sons, Dwight “Chip” (Denise) Ginn of Bourbonnais, Ill., and Duane Ginn of Bluffton; along with two grandsons, David Ginn and Brian (Abigail) Ginn.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma, on Aug. 5, 2017, and a son, Daniel Wayne Ginn in April of 1960.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home with calling for one hour prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made in Ralph’s memory to the Hope Missionary Church through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com