Pauline Ineichen, 90, of Portland and with family in Wells County, died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Persimmon Ridge in Portland.

She was born July 25, 1927, in Poneto, to Gerald and Olive Onweller Bower. She married Corwin Ineichen March 6, 1948, in Connersville; he preceded her in death.

She is survived by a daughter, Roberta Leverich of Portland; a son, Max (Pam) Ineichen of Berne; two sisters, Marjorie Barger of Craigville and Mabeline (Kenley) Barcus of Pennville; and four stepgrandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Brown; two brothers, Elmer and Everett Bower; and a grandson.

A service will be held at noon Friday, Nov. 3, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

