Paul J. Sprunger, 83, of Berne passed away on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at Swiss Village in Berne.

He was born on March 5, 1934, in Adams County to Menno and Mae Stauffer Sprunger. Paul graduated from Berne-French High School in 1952 and was married on Sept. 22, 1957, to Marjorie R Sprunger in Berne.

Paul served as a mechanic in the Air National Guard at Baer Field and was deployed to France from 1961-62 during the Berlin Wall Crisis of the Cold War. For 32 years he worked with Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance, serving as county manager for the Adams County Office for 27 years, retiring in 1996. While with Farm Bureau, he was a consistant qualifier of Trailblazer awards and placed in the top 10 percent of state sales 11 times. He served on and chaired the Adams County Memorial Hospital Board, served as an EMT for more than 10 years, and volunteered for many bloodmobiles. In retirement, he gave more than 16,000 hours as a family hospice volunteer over 15 years.

Paul was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where he chaired the Pastor-Parish Committee and volunteered in many other capacities. He was a nature enthusiast and loved to fish, hunt, and bird-watch. He enjoyed playing tennis and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Paul was active in the Berne and St. Mary’s Blue Creek Conservation Clubs, serving as president of the Berne Club (which was honored as the top conservation club two years during his presidency). He was also a hunter safety educator for the Indiana Hunter Education Association.

Paul is survived by three children, Charles “Chuck” (Jacque) Sprunger of Saline, Mich., Sara (Steve) Colter of Fairland, and Jenny (J.D.) Collins of Hartford City; a sister, Evelyn Hart of Berne; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife on Oct. 12, 2010; his parents; and five brothers and sisters.

Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, at the Yager-Kirchhofer Funeral Home in Berne and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9 at the Berne Trinity United Methodist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the MRE Cemetery, Berne.

Memorials may be given to the Trinity United Methodist Church and/or St.Mary’s Blue Creek Conservation Club (stmarysbluecreek.com).

