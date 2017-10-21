Patricia I. Panos, 80, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 19, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Born on April 13, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., to Loren Bernard Spencer and Loretta Schwinnen Spencer, Pat married Dr. Constantine G. Panos in Chicago on July 13, 1957; he preceded her in death on March 9, 1992.

Patricia graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in Chicago and then attended IPFW to study fine art, becoming a lifelong artist. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton. She was a past member of the Psi Ote Xi Sorority in Bluffton. For many years she was also involved with the Wells Community Health Services Foundation Auxiliary and the Creative Arts Council of Wells County.

Patricia and her husband founded the Panos Free Clinic in Bluffton, in which she was involved with for many years.

Survivors include a son, Chris (Leigh Hudson) Panos, of San Francisco, Calif.; two grandsons, Alexander Sheehan and Dino Panos; and a brother, Loren (Rosemary) Spencer of Tennessee.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, George Panos.

A memorial service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton, with two hours of visitation prior to the service at the church. Rev. Carol Pierson will officiate the service. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bargain Hut or Creative Arts Council of Wells County.

