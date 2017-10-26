Norma M. Ripple, 73, of Ossian, passed away at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 12, 1944, in Bluffton, to Andrew Martin and Decemia Swartz Bauman. She married Galen D. Ripple on Aug. 1, 1981, in Bluffton; he survives.

A graduate of Bluffton High School, Class of 1962, she worked at Kitco in Bluffton for 20 years. She also worked at Andrews Air Force Base in housing maintenance, retiring in 2007.

Norma was a member of several organizations and groups including, the Tuesday Nite Bowling League in Bluffton and the Air National Guard at Andrews Air Force Base Bowling Team. She also was coordinator for Div. No. 7 Indiana-Ohio-Michigan of the Lifelong Air Force Sgt.’s Association.

She was a member of Sonlight Wesleyan Church in Bluffton. Norma was an avid NASCAR fan and a fan of the Washington Nationals baseball team.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, William Neal (Betty) Perry of Decatur and Todd Perry of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Michelle (companion, Mark Christman) Eltzroth of Markle; two stepsons, Kevin (Michelle) Ripple of Bluffton and Jeff Ripple of Fort Wayne; a brother, Kay Neal (Elaine) Bauman of Lincoln, Neb.; seven granchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and best friends Fred and Elizabeth Bledsoe of Ossian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Tuttle; and a brother, Andrew Bauman.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Covington Memorial Garden in Fort Wayne, with Fred Meuter officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the funeral home.

Memorials to donor’s choice.

Online condolences at www.thegmcfamily.com