Naomi Irene Kelley, 85, a Bluffton native, died Friday, October 20, 2017, at Bridgewater Health & Rehabilitation Centre in Hartford City.

She was born in Bluffton Oct. 14, 1932, to Elwood Harshman and Jemima Swartz Harshman. Both parents preceded her in death. She married Victor “Vic” L. Kelley April 28, 1951. He precedes her in death June 17, 1997.

Survivors include her daughters, Rita Irene Kelley of Hartford City and Victoria “Vickie” Lynn Kelley of Hartford City; sister, Juanita (Kenneth) Ross of North Carolina; and brothers, Thomas Harshman, Kenneth (Lynn) Harshman of Illinois, and James (Ann) Harshman of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen Leroy Kelley; sister, Martha Johnson; and brother, Floyd Harshman.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Gardens of Memory Mausoleum in Muncie. Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.

