Mary Ann Bailey, 86, of rural Geneva and the sister of a Bluffton woman, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Swiss Village in Berne.

She was born May 29, 1931, in Adams County. She married James D. Bailey Dec. 29, 1951, in Portland; he preceded her in death on May 17, 2015.

She is survived by four sons, James D. (Shari) Bailey of Geneva, Gerald L. (Vicki) Bailey of Portland, Allen L. (Linda) Bailey of Seymour and Stuart O. (Amanda) Bailey of Geneva; a daughter, Cindy (Clyde) New of Bryant; a sister, Patricia Moser of Bluffton; two brothers, Robert Grogg of Portland and Thomas Grogg of Berne; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Hazel Morgan Grogg; two brothers, Glen Grogg and Donald Grogg; and three sisters, Crystal Hough, Elizabeth Schmidt and Katherine Fields.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home, Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, and from 10 a.m. to the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

