Marcia P. Walburn, age 93, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 6, 2017, at River Terrace Retirement Community.

Born in Wells County on June 24, 1924, to Clarence O. and Beth Garrett Gordon, Marcia married Roger O. Walburn on June 20, 1948, in Rockford; he survives.

Marcia was a homemaker and early in life worked at RSM Photo Studio. She also assisted her husband with the family dairy farm. She graduated from Rockford High School in 1942 and attended Manchester College. She was a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton and, for over 65 years, was a member of the PBS club in Wells County. She also was a past member of the Nottingham Homemakers Club.

Above all else, Marcia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking photos, gardening and sketching pictures.

In addition to her husband, Marcia is survived by five daughters, Cynthia (Ken) Hickey of Burton, Mich., Rosemary (Ned) Risser of Bluffton, Sandy (Cliff) Biberstine of Bluffton, Tammy (Bryan) Smith of Bluffton, and Deb (Kit) Reineck of Liberty Center; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Walburn; a brother, Gene Gordon; and two grandsons.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Dr. Bryson E. Bell will officiate. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wells Community Boys and Girls Club or the First Reformed Church of Bluffton.

Online condolences can be made at www.thegmcfamily.com