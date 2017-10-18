Madelyn E. Anderson, 94, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 17, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

She was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Fort Wayne to Floyd and Mary C. Truesdale Clark.

A 1941 graduate of Lancaster High School, Madelyn went on to complete nurse’s training at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. She worked for more than 19 years as a registered nurse at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic. She moved from Wells County in 1972 and worked as a registered nurse at a hospital in Arizona in returned to this area in 2002. She attended First United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

On April 21, 1946 in Ossian, Madelyn and Earl J. Anderson Jr. were married. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1999.

Survivors include a son, Brian E. (Lori) Anderson; a granddaughter, Bethany (Kirk) Davis; and a brother, Robert T. Clark of Freeport, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Martha Rose Kroeger.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.