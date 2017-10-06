Lisa L. Riebersal Moore, 31, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at her home in South Bend.

Born in Fort Wayne, Lisa worked as a nurse at Elkhart General Hospital and Southfield Village Nursing Home in South Bend. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church – West Jefferson. Lisa loved her husband, family, friends, and puppy. She enjoyed quilting and all things Alice in Wonderland. Lisa loved traveling, including many visits to Disney World and spending the summers at the cottage at Coldwater Lake, Mich.

Surviving are her husband, Charley Moore of South Bend; parents, Eric and Kim Riebersal of Fort Wayne; brother, Josh Riebersal of Coldwater, Mich.; sister, Jamie (Luke) Atkinson of Mishawaka; grandmother, Marilynn Klopfenstein of Fort Wayne; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; father-in-law, Daniel Moore of Zanesville; mother-in-law, Paula Moore of Zanesville; and beloved puppy, Beowulf “Buddies.”

Lisa was preceded in death by grandfather, Richard Klopfenstein; grandfather, Richard Riebersal; and grandmother, Helen Riebersal.

A service is at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 9, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., with Pastor Thomas Eggold officiating with an hour of calling prior to the service. Calling is at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road Sunday, Oct. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Burial in is Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Treatment Center of America, The Pet Refuge, Inc, or The National Cervical Cancer Coalition.