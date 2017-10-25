Home Lifestyle Lautzenheiser couple celebrate 60th anniversary Lautzenheiser couple celebrate 60th anniversary October 25, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Lifestyle What’s Up! 10-25-17 Lifestyle Focus on Seniors: 10-25-17 Lifestyle Ouabache State Park Lifestyle Lautzenheiser couple celebrate 60th anniversary Lifestyle Composting turns garden trash into treasure Lifestyle Creative Happenings 10-23-2017