Home Sports Keuchel strikes out 10, Astros beat Yanks 2-1 in ALCS opener Keuchel strikes out 10, Astros beat Yanks 2-1 in ALCS opener October 14, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid Feature Lima Central Catholic’s speed derails Tigers’ game Big Grid Feature Knights fall to Columbia City in final regular season game Big Grid Feature South Adams blanks Southern Wells in ACAC season finale Big Grid Feature Volleyball season comes to an end for Tigers, Knights Sports High School Sports Calendar: 10-13-17 Big Grid Feature Norwell Middle School seventh grade are football champs