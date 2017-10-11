Joyce J. Compton, 79, of Bluffton, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 10, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 17, 1938, in Poneto to Henry A. Lockwood and Pearl M. Lockwood Stipp. A lifelong resident of Wells County, Joyce attended Lancaster High School and worked at Kitco Company in Bluffton for 33 years and retired from Hower Tool in Ossian after seven years, in 2000.

On Sept. 25, 1954, in Bluffton, Joyce married Clarence “Hap” M. Compton.

Survivors include her daughter, Kamie K. (Brian) Elston of Bluffton; and three grandchildren, Christopher L. Compton of Portland, Timothy D. Compton of Redkey and Lucas Compton of Fort Wayne; four great-grandchildren; along with a sister, Patty J. Oliver of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Hap on Nov. 19, 1977; a son, Mark A. Compton on Aug. 13, 2016; and a brother, James H. Lockwood on April 26, 2000.

A service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Jeff Lemler will officiate. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Wells County Animal Shelter.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com