James Richard “Jim” Bergdoll, 73, of Hartford City, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at his residence.

He was born July 29, 1944, in Hartford City, to Harold L. “Hap” Bergdoll and Martha Genetta Mahon Bergdoll. Both parents preceded him in death.

Jim married Joyce Kay Hamilton Bergdoll Nov. 29, 1963, in Hartford City. His wife survives.

He retired in 2004 from Norfolk-Southern Railway after 35 years of service, where he spent 25 years of that as a water maintainer.

Jim was a member of Frist Baptist Church in Montpelier, AMVETS of Hartford City, the Moyer-Pooler Post 159 of the American Legion in Hartford City, and the Sheetmetal Workers Local.

He enjoyed golfing and fishing. He loved playing cards and played softball when he was younger.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Joyce Bergdoll of Hartford City; sons, Jeffery L. (wife, Darlene M.) Bergdoll of Bluffton and James D. Bergdoll (wife, Jennifer Chambless) of Fort Wayne; daughters, Genetta M. (husband, Rex A.) Sills of Montpelier and Lisa K. (husband, Bob) Estep of Bargersville, Ind.; grandchildren, Jason (wife, Raven) Sills, Alisha Sills, Michael Estep, Rob (wife, Paola) Estep, Zach Bergdoll, Hilarie (husband, Zack) Gaskill, Shannon McCormick, Austin Chambless, and Mikayla Chambless; great-grandchildren, Trinity Young, Dean Young, Amia Estep, Caleb Estep, Caden Barton, Brynlee Gaskill, Jakobie McCormick, Mayson McCormick and Maxx Moser; a sister, Phyllis L. Smith of Bluffton; a brother, John R. Bergdoll of Hartford City; and several nieces and nephews.

He is also preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Kendall Barton, and a brother, Ronald Bergdoll.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, with Rev. Jeremy Cowin officiating.

Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory, Muncie.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Blackford County, P.O. Box 327, Hartford City, IN 47348

Online condolences: www.keplingerfuenralhome.com