James Mastin “Jim” or “Houli” Houlihan passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born Sept. 21, 1942, in Bellevue, Ill., to Daniel and Sara Lee Houlihan, the second oldest of six children.

Jim was a graduate of Lima Central Catholic High School in Ohio and Lambuth University in Tennessee. Following college, he moved to Bluffton to join the family furniture business, Daniel’s Furniture. Jim moved to Texas in 1980 where he began a new career in real estate and soon after in the title business. He enjoyed a long and prosperous career at Chicago Title as county manager until his retirement.

Jim’s family and friends will remember him as a lively, compassionate man with a great sense of humor and a deep love for family. Jim loved to laugh and found joy in the little things in life. He could light up a room with his charm and quick smile. Jim excelled in multiple sports in both high school and college and continues to hold the Lima Central Catholic High School record in basketball for most points scored in a single game. Similarly, Jim’s basketball jersey was retired at Lambuth University after a record-breaking college basketball career. He enjoyed being active and was an avid golfer until his death.

Jim is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Nicholas Houlihan and his mother Sara Lee Mastin Houlihan.

Jim is survived by his loving family: son Michael Houlihan, wife Deb, and his children Jaylen, Kyle and Olivia Houlihan; and daughter Kristen Nelson, her fiancé Nick Fulbright, and her children Taylor, Kali and Corey Nelson; brother Dennis Houlihan and his wife Joyce; sister Mary Jo and her husband Dr. Jerry Beckel; brother John Houlihan and his wife Susan; brother Dr. Thomas Houlihan and his wife Diane; brother Dr. Daniel Houlihan and his wife Rita.

Jim is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Josiah and Riley Linder, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Cross Mountain Church, 24891 Boerne Stage Road, San Antonio, Texas 78255. A reception at the church will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or by mail: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 01202