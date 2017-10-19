Earl Kahn, 78, formerly of Wells County, passed peacefully at home Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017.

Born in Murray, he was a son to Clarence Kahn and Flossie Kahn-Holmes. He graduated from Bluffton High School and then obtained his barber license.

Earl, along with the late Denny Armey, were the owners of Diplomat Sty-Lon for more than 50 years. He was a member of the Summit City Barber Shop Quartet. During his retirement he was a greeter for Covington Funeral Home. He was a member of Avalon Missionary Church.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Ann; sons, Stuart and David; grandchildren, Seth, Shane, Erica, Nick and Nina; and siblings, Virgil Kahn, Hilda Baumgartner and Rose Ann King.

He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Rhonda; brothers, Clarence, Robert and Lester; and a sister, Marybell Baumgartner.

Funeral Service is 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, at Avalon Missionary Church, Main Campus, 1212 Lower Huntington Road, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling is also 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Preferred memorials are to the church.