Darwin Dwight McAfee, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 11, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Darwin was born May 25, 1926, in Bluffton to Lewis Dwight and Bonnie Mae Schell McAfee. He graduated from Rockcreek High School with the class of 1944. Darwin was a lifelong farmer and drove bus for Northern Wells Community School for 23 years. He was an IHSAA basketball referee for 13 years. Before he started farming, he owned and operated the Rockcreek Filling Station from 1948 to 1952. He is a lifetime member of the First Reformed Church where he served as a deacon, elder and trustee on the church consistory and also served as Sunday School superintendent.

On Feb. 26, 1948, in Bluffton, Darwin and Betty Irene Roberts were married at the First Reformed Church by Rev. Matthew Worthman.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty of Bluffton; his children, Sharon K. (Larry) Reed of Ossian, Cathy M. (Randy) Harnish and Michael D. (Brenda) McAfee of Bluffton; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Arlin K. (Sally) McAfee of Ossian.

Darwin was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Owen Oscar McAfee.

A service to celebrate Darwin’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Mike Gilbert and Mikael Dodge will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to Family LifeCare, Murray Missionary Church or First Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com